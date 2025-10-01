Japanese Teacher Admits Sharing Child Pornography

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese elementary school teacher Fumiya Kosemura pleaded guilty to charges of sharing child pornography via social media, in the first hearing on his case at Nagoya District Court on Wednesday.

The charges are “correct, and I’m very sorry,” said Kosemura, 37, a teacher at a public elementary school in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who has been indicted for voyeurism and indecent assault.

Public prosecutors said Kosemura became acquainted with Yuji Moriyama, 42, a teacher at a public elementary school in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, who started voyeurism about a decade ago, through social media communications with people who have the same sexual preference.

Moriyama invited the defendant and others to a highly confidential messaging app in August 2024, and they started posting video on their group chat, the prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Kosemura filmed secretly the underwear of a 7-year-old girl at a facility in Kanagawa and shared the video data within the group between January and February this year.

