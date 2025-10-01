LDP Koizumi Protests Report that Aide Kicked Out Party Members
Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, on Wednesday demanded that the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun correct a story reporting that his aide had kicked 826 rank-and-file members out of the party.
"The report is factually incorrect and could have an unfair influence on the leadership election," Koizumi said in a statement.
According to the Shukan Bunshun story published online Tuesday, the LDP's Kanagawa prefectural chapter conducted procedures for the removal of 826 members in June at the instruction of a prefectural assembly member close to Koizumi.
Many of the affected members supported former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in last year's LDP leadership race. Takaichi is also a candidate in Saturday's party presidential election.
"A large number of party members backing Takaichi were kicked out of the party without their knowledge," the report said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]