LDP Koizumi Protests Report that Aide Kicked Out Party Members

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, on Wednesday demanded that the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun correct a story reporting that his aide had kicked 826 rank-and-file members out of the party.

"The report is factually incorrect and could have an unfair influence on the leadership election," Koizumi said in a statement.

According to the Shukan Bunshun story published online Tuesday, the LDP's Kanagawa prefectural chapter conducted procedures for the removal of 826 members in June at the instruction of a prefectural assembly member close to Koizumi.

Many of the affected members supported former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in last year's LDP leadership race. Takaichi is also a candidate in Saturday's party presidential election.

"A large number of party members backing Takaichi were kicked out of the party without their knowledge," the report said.

