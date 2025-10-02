Cyberattack Forces Asahi to Put Off Launch of New Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. has said that it decided to put off the launch of new products because of a cyberattack.

Subject to the postponement are six items made by subsidiary Asahi Soft Drinks Co., including soft drinks and sparkling water, and six products from another unit, Asahi Group Foods Ltd., such as cough drops, according to Asahi Group’s announcement Wednesday. The products were scheduled to be released in stages from next Monday to Oct. 14.

The cyberattack, which was confirmed Monday this week, caused glitches in the Asahi group’s systems, leading domestic group companies to continue suspending product shipments.

There has been no prospect of system restorations, and order receipts and other operations have therefore been handled manually at some branches.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]