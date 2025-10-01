Japan Govt Panel Reviews Anti-Inflation Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Wednesday reviewed countermeasures for inflation that were included in the government's fiscal 2024 supplementary budget and fiscal 2025 budget.

Referring to progress on measures that were compiled under his administration, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, "They are being steadily implemented as a whole."

"We will continue to protect people's lives and business activities from rising prices," he said at a meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

At the meeting, council members confirmed that the government's subsidies for electricity and gas charges had worked to lower utility fees.

The members also found that rice prices have risen again, due to the distribution of newly harvested rice, after temporarily falling thanks to the release of the government's stockpiled rice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]