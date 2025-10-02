4 Japan Firms Tie Up on Regenerative Medicine Using 3D Printers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese companies have announced a partnership to develop a mass cultivation technology for stem cells to promote the practical use of regenerative medicine using 3D printers.

Kuraray Co., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Chiyoda Corp. and Zacros Corp. will share equipment, necessary substances, analysis methods and safety verification techniques, aiming to establish the mass cultivation technology by 2030, when the regenerative medicine market is seen expanding, according to their announcement on Wednesday.

"We want to bring together our technologies so that we can beef up our strengths (for the launch of commercial production)," Shizuka Akieda, CEO of Cyfuse, a regenerative medicine startup, said at a press conference in Tokyo to announce the four-way project.

Mass cultivation of stem cells is essential for the commercial production of blood vessels, nerves, cartilage and other tissues using 3D printers. Massive costs have been a challenge, however.

In the joint project, Zacros, a wrapping material maker, will provide cultivation equipment, and Kuraray, a textile and chemical maker, will offer substances to increase cultivation efficiency.

