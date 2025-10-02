10 Years On, Japan's Defense Equipment Agency Playing Greater Role

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), which on Wednesday marked 10 years since its founding, is playing a greater role as the control tower for unified management of defense equipment research and development and exports amid the increasingly severe security environment.

While Japan is boosting its defense cooperation with like-minded countries, such as by supplying defense equipment, the East Asian nation still has a lot to do to strengthen defense equipment production and the related technological foundation.

"We have taken measures to reinforce our country's defense capabilities, such as rationalizing project management and procurement, and subsequently made steady results," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at an event held at his ministry Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ATLA, an affiliate of the Defense Ministry.

Specifically, he cited Japan's increasing exports of defense equipment, a project among Japan, Britain and Italy to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet model, and Australia's decision to introduce a warship based on an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.

Meanwhile, Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine has revealed a need for Japan to maintain an ability to continue fighting, such as weapons and ammunition procurement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]