Chinese Ship Spotted in Japan EEZ off Kagoshima Island Once Again

Kagoshima, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese survey ship was spotted once again within Japan's exclusive economic zone off Amami Oshima, an island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The JCG's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the city of Kagoshima, the capital of the prefecture, said Wednesday that a patrol ship found the Chinese vessel extending what appeared to be a pipe into the sea about 395 kilometers west of the island around 6:55 a.m. the same day.

The Chinese vessel crossed the geographical equidistance line between Japan and China to the west and left the EEZ around 4:10 p.m. after it was urged by the coast guard by radio to stop its research activity.

The same vessel was seen conducting similar operations in the area within the Japanese EEZ on Sunday and Tuesday. The vessel continued to sail around the EEZ after exiting the zone, prompting the JCG to remain vigilant.

