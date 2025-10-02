G-7 Finance Chiefs Discuss Further Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies held an online meeting Wednesday to discuss further sanctions targeting Russian oil exports.

"We discussed measures to reduce Russia's revenues," Japan's Katsunobu Kato told reporters after the meeting.

According to Kato, the G-7 countries shared the stance of increasing pressure on Russia. "The discussions were meaningful in terms of achieving fair and permanent peace in Ukraine," he said.

Kato said he expressed Japan's intention to consider a wide range of policy options to support Ukraine financially.

When the G-7 finance chiefs held talks last month, the United States asked its G-7 colleagues to impose tariffs on China and India, both of which continue to purchase Russian oil.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]