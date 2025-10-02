Scandal-Hit Maebashi Mayor Wants Time to Decide Her Fate

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Maebashi, the capital of Gunma Prefecture, said Thursday that she wants time to decide how to take responsibility for her "love hotel" visits with a married male city employee.

"I need time to consult with my lawyer and supporters," Mayor Akira Ogawa told the press after attending a city assembly meeting where she gave explanations about the scandal. "I'll accept all severe opinions against me and make a decision," she added.

According to the mayor, the city employee has been transferred to a lower-ranking position at his request. "I'll deal with his family sincerely," she said.

During the two-hour assembly meeting, held behind closed doors, Ogawa, 42, reiterated that she had no sexual relationship with the city employee. She promised to consider explaining the situation directly to the people of Maebashi.

Regarding her use of an official car to meet with the city employee, the mayor said it was not inappropriate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]