Japanese Vehicle Sales in U.S. Rise 4 Pct in Jan.-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--U.S. new vehicle sales by six Japanese automakers rose 4 pct in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier to 4,551,879 units, led by hybrid models from Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

Toyota's sales climbed 7.9 pct to 1,865,876 units, driven partly by strong demand for its RAV4 SUV. Demand remains firm despite U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs, a company official said.

Honda's sales rose 3.9 pct to 1,097,999 units, led by a sharp increase in sales of the new Passport SUV. Sales of the Prologue electric vehicle surged before U.S. tax credits for EV purchases expired at the end of September.

Sales by Nissan Motor Co. increased 1.5 pct to 711,903 units.

By contrast, Subaru Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. posted declines in sales, apparently hurt by Trump's tariffs.

