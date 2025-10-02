Takaichi Hopes for Dialogue with Chinese Leaders over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, a candidate for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election set for Saturday, expressed hopes on Wednesday for dialogue with Chinese leaders over Taiwan.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are, of course, concerns for Japan," she said in an essay submitted to the Hudson Institute, a U.S. think tank. "I also wish to engage in solid and candid dialogue with Chinese leaders."

"Unilateral changes to the status quo through force or coercion must never occur," she said. "Taiwan is an extremely important partner and a valued friend for Japan."

Takaichi indicated her intention to increase Japan's defense spending and sought to continuously review its defense strategy and capabilities.

She also said, "It is essential to promptly formulate economic measures and swiftly implement a series of policies that will yield fast results."

