Japan Digital Agency to Cooperate with OpenAI

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Digital Agency said Thursday that it will cooperate with OpenAI to fully use artificial intelligence technology in administrative work and service.

As part of the initiative, the agency will enable its employees to use OpenAI's cutting-edge large language model-based AI tool for their work. It is also considering joint development with the U.S. company of a generative AI app for administrative use.

The agency plans to provide its employees with access to generative AI tools and encourage other government agencies to adopt these services starting as early as fiscal year 2026.

The Digital Agency will make AI services, which will be co-developed with OpenAI, available to other government agencies once a certain level of security for information systems is ensured.

OpenAI plans to obtain Information system Security Management and Assessment Program, or ISMAP, certification, which verifies that cloud services meet the security standards required by the Japanese government.

