G-7 Ministers Back Resumption of U.N. Sanctions against Iran

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies released a statement Thursday supporting the reinstatement of U.N. Security Council sanctions against Iran following the country's continued failure to meet its requirements under the 2015 nuclear deal struck with Western powers.

"We urge all U.N. member states to fully implement and comply with these sanctions and other restrictions," the ministers said in the statement, adding, "Diplomacy remains essential."

They confirmed their commitment to work together to find a diplomatic solution for denuclearization, calling for Iran to resume nuclear talks with the United States and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As Iran has adopted a hardline stance, signaling it may suspend cooperation with the IAEA, the ministers urged the country to refrain from escalating tensions.

In late September, the U.N. Security Council decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran that had been suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal.

