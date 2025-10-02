G-7 Ministers Vow More Pressure over Russian Oil

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized countries said Wednesday that they have agreed to increase pressure to significantly reduce Russia’s oil exports.

“Now is the time to maximize pressure on Russia’s oil exports,” a major source of revenue to fund its war effort in Ukraine, the ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting.

They said, “We will take concrete measures to significantly reduce, with the objective of phasing out, our remaining imports from Russia.”

The G-7 ministers said that they “agreed on the importance of trade measures, including tariffs” to cut off Russian revenue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked G-7 and NATO member countries to impose tariffs on China and India for their continued purchases of Russian oil.

