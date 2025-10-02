Nagoya Man Allegedly Placed 1,095 Fraudulent Food Delivery Orders

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested a 38-year-old man in Aichi Prefecture for allegedly receiving refunds from a food delivery service firm by falsely claiming that ordered food had not arrived.

Takuya Higashimoto, a resident of Nagoya, is suspected of registering false names and addresses with Demae-can Co. and receiving some 16,000 yen in refunds from the company on July 30 by claiming on its app chat that his order had not arrived, despite the ordered items having been delivered.

He has allegedly placed 1,095 fraudulent orders with Demae-can since April 2023 by signing up and canceling his membership for the service once or twice a week, avoiding payments totaling about 3.7 million yen, according to the Aichi prefectural police department.

The suspect has told police investigators that he committed the crime many times after he succeeded once, including with other delivery services, according to the police.

