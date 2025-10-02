New LDP Leader Seen Selected Around 3:20 P.M. Sat.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The results of the first round of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Saturday are expected at around 2:10 p.m., and those of a runoff are expected at around 3:20 p.m., LDP officials said Thursday.
The party election is widely seen as certain to move to a runoff as none of the three leading candidates--agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi--is expected to win a majority in the first round.
Candidates will compete for a total of 590 votes in the first round, with the party's 295 lawmakers holding one vote each and the remaining 295 votes coming from rank-and-file members and supporters. In a runoff, the 295 lawmakers and the party's 47 prefectural chapters will each cast a ballot.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]