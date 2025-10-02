Saga Police to Face Special Probe over Faulty DNA Analyses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will conduct a special inspection of the Saga prefectural police department after a former employee at its crime laboratory was found to have repeatedly falsified DNA analysis.

The NPA will dispatch its chief inspector and others to the police department in the southwestern Japanese prefecture on Wednesday to analyze the cause of the improper DNA analyses and check how preventive measures are being implemented.

The former employee in question was referred to prosecutors last month for allegedly fabricating DNA analyses and falsifying analysis dates in 130 cases over roughly seven years. He was given a disciplinary dismissal.

Special inspections are carried out at the order of the NPA commissioner-general in cases of serious scandals at prefectural police departments. The latest special inspection is the fifth on record, with past cases including a probe of the Kagoshima prefectural police department last June following an information leak scandal.

The special inspection is expected to cover the Saga police department's criminal division, particularly the crime lab, and the administration division including the education and training unit.

