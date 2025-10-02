Chinese Ship Observed Yet Again in Japan EEZ off Kagoshima Island

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese ship was spotted within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the island of Amami Oshima in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Thursday, marking the fourth sighting in less than a week.

The Chinese vessel was extending a pipe-like object into the sea about 385 kilometers west of the island around 7:55 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the prefectural capital of Kagoshima.

The JCG and other organizations determined that the ship was likely conducting marine surveys.

The same vessel was seen conducting similar operations in the area within the EEZ on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A JCG patrol ship urged the Chinese vessel to stop its operation by radio, warning that such an activity without Japan's consent is not permitted. The vessel left the EEZ by crossing the geographical median line between the two countries to the west.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]