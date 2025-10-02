Ruling on Abe Shooter to Be Handed Down in Jan. 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nara District Court is set to hand down its ruling in the trial of Tetsuya Yamagami, charged with the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Jan. 21, 2026, it was learned Thursday.

The ruling will be delivered at the 19th hearing of the lay judge trial of the defendant, after 18 hearings are held by the end of this year, court sources said. The first hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

The court dates had previously been set through the seventh hearing, scheduled for Nov. 13.

Yamagami, 45, has been charged with murder of Abe and violating the firearms and swords control law.

According to the indictment and other sources, Yamagami shot Abe twice at close range with a homemade gun made from pipes near Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara on July 8, 2022. The former prime minister was delivering a street speech in support of an election candidate for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

