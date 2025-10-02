8,432 Foreign Children in Japan Seen Not Attending School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign children of elementary or junior high school age living in Japan who were not or may not have been in education amounted to 8,432 as of May 2024, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

This represents a decrease of 169 from the previous year’s survey.

The total number of foreign children registered in Japan as residents eligible for education at elementary or junior high schools stood at 163,358, up by 12,663.

Of the total, 114,792 were elementary school students and 48,566 were junior high school students, marking year-on-year increases of 8,252 and 4,411, respectively.

The survey covered education boards in 1,741 municipalities nationwide.

