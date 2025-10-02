Koizumi Asks Philippines to Begin Importing Japanese Grapes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with his Philippine counterpart, Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., in Manila on Thursday and asked the Southeast Asian country to begin importing Japanese grapes, including the renowned Shine Muscat variety.

After the meeting, Koizumi told reporters online that the Philippine minister showed a positive response about holding technical talks for Japanese grape imports.

Last month, Koizumi was asked by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to prioritize expanding Japanese grape exports over establishing a production license system for Japanese luxury brand grapes.

Japan’s agriculture ministry is considering such a system due to concerns that these grapes are being grown abroad without permission.

