Suzuki Xbee Undergoes First Revamp in 8 Years

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. has launched the revamped Xbee compact SUV, which has a stronger front design, a characteristic aimed at broadening its customer base.

The vehicle underwent the first redesigning in eight years. The revamped Xbee, while maintaining the model's "cute" image, features a more angular front end for muscularity, the company said Thursday, when the new version was released.

Thirteen body-color patterns--nine two-tone and four monotone designs--are available. The new Xbee is equipped with a two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive system. The 2WD Hybrid MZ is priced at 2,335,300 yen.

Suzuki targets monthly sales of 2,000 units.

The revamped vehicle's upgraded engine improves its fuel efficiency. A newly installed system helps it go round corners more smoothly, boosting drivability and giving a more comfortable ride, according to the company.

