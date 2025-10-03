Sumitomo Mitsui Card to Buy “V Point” Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. is set to acquire CCC MK Holdings Co., the operator of the “V Point” loyalty program, in March 2026, it has been learned.

Through the move, the credit card company affiliated with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. aims to lure more customers by expanding services of the V Point program and combining it with the Sumitomo Mitsui group’s “Olive” app for comprehensive financial services for individuals, informed sources said.

CCC MK is currently under the wing of Culture Convenience Club Co., which runs Tsutaya brand video rental shops and bookstores, and other businesses.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, which are also shareholders of CCC MK, will raise their stakes in the company to 55 pct and 25 pct, respectively, the sources said. CCC MK will thus be placed under the Sumitomo Mitsui group and renamed V Point Marketing, according to the sources.

The loyalty point apps of Sumitomo Mitsui Card and CCC MK will be integrated as early as fiscal 2026 to reduce management costs.

