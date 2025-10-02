DPFP to Propose Registry System for Those under Foreign Influence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People plans to propose an anti-espionage bill that would require individuals and organizations operating under the influence of foreign governments to register their activities, it was learned Thursday.

The opposition party will submit the bill to an extraordinary session of the Diet expected to be convened this month. It hopes to lead related discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.

The bill would require individuals and groups engaging in lobbying and promotional activities in Japan to report their activities, funding sources and asset holdings. This is aimed at clarifying the extent of foreign influence on the individuals and groups.

Details of the proposed system will be considered based on similar schemes in other countries.

Additionally, the DPFP plans to propose the establishment of an intelligence agency that is independent of existing government bodies and controlled democratically through the appointment of a minister to oversee it, the creation and publication of an intelligence strategy and the reporting of its activities to the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]