Hitachi Ties Up with Open AI over Data Centers

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese machinery maker Hitachi Ltd. has said that it will tie up with U.S. artificial intelligence giant OpenAI mainly over data centers.

Hitachi will provide OpenAI's data centers with cooling equipment as well as power transmission and distribution systems, according to the partnership, announced Thursday. The cooperation is designed to ensure stable electricity supply to AI data centers, which require a huge amount of electric power.

Hitachi President Toshiaki Tokunaga and OpenAI CEO Samuel Altman exchanged memorandums on the cooperation in Tokyo on Thursday.

The two companies will also work together on applying OpenAI's large language model to Hitachi's Lumada digital transformation support business.

