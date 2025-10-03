Trump Visit to Japan Eyed for Oct. 27-29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are considering setting U.S. President Donald Trump's envisaged visit to Japan for Oct. 27-29, it was learned Thursday.

The visit will be the first for Trump during his second term. He will meet with Japan's new prime minister to be elected following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to attend Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings in Malaysia this month. He is seen visiting Japan after that and then traveling to South Korea for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The president and Japan's new prime minister are expected to discuss details of Japan's investment and lending scheme for the United States, which is included in the two countries' recent tariff agreement, and security cooperation.

