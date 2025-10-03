Ruling Bloc, Ishin Affirm Foreigners' Tuition-Free Eligibility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its Komeito ally and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Friday confirmed a policy that foreign students who are not expected to settle in Japan are ineligible for the country's tuition-free program for high schoolers.

The three parties reached the agreement at a meeting of their working-level officials. They aim to strike a formal accord on details at their next meeting, seen to be held by the end of this month.

Foreign students "who are not expected to settle in Japan will not be included in the program, which requires a huge amount of state funds," former Education Minister Masahiko Shibayama of the LDP told reporters after Friday's meeting.

Whether foreign students are eligible for the program will be decided on the basis of their respective residence status, he added.

The LDP, Komeito and Nippon Ishin agreed in February to raise aid for students at private high schools to 457,000 yen per person after removing the limits on households' incomes from fiscal 2026 under the high school tuition support system.

