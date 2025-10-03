Ex-Girlfriend Gets 17 Years in Prison over Tama River Body Case

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama District Court on Friday sentenced Mai Nishitaka, 33, to 17 years in prison for killing her ex-partner, whose body was found in a suitcase by the Tama River near Tokyo in December 2023.

According to the ruling, Nishitaka and four other people, including her family and boyfriend, conspired to give her ex-boyfriend, Tadayuki Hara, then 46, a drink laced with sleeping pills at an apartment in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Dec. 15 to 16 in 2023. They then strangled him and put the body in a suitcase to abandon by the Tama River in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The four were also arrested and indicted, on charges of killing and abandoning the remains of Hara.

While the prosecutor demanded 19 years in prison for Nishitaka, the defense argued that her mother, Miho, 53, was the mastermind, and that her daughter could not resist her influence.

Judge Takao Sato said, however, Nishitaka "took a leading role" among the accomplices. Although Miho had a strong impact on her daughter's upbringing, "we cannot conclude there was a master-servant relationship," the judge said, ruling that Nishitaka "ultimately chose on her own to kill the victim."

