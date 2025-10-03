Car Falls Sideways in Central Japan, Killing 5 Aboard

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A minivehicle fell sideways in the city of Nabari in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in the small hours of Friday, killing five of the six people aboard.

Around 12:10 a.m., police received an emergency call from a passerby reporting that a car had fallen sideways on Route 165, a national highway, and that three people were lying bleeding on the road.

Officers from the Mie prefectural police department rushed to the scene and found six people, who appeared to be in their teens to 30s, lying outside the car.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance, with two males and three females confirmed dead. The remaining person, a male, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The police are working to confirm their identities.

The minivehicle had a seating capacity for four adults.

