BOJ to Decide Possible Rate Hikes without Preconceptions: Ueda

Osaka, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the central bank will make appropriate decisions on possible additional interest rate hikes without preconceptions.

The bank "will carefully examine the likelihood" of its baseline economic and price forecasts materializing and both upside and downside risks, and "will make monetary policy decisions as appropriate and without any preconceptions," he said in a speech in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The BOJ last raised its policy rate in January, to around 0.5 pct from around 0.25 pct.

The results of the bank's "tankan" quarterly survey for September, released Wednesday, showed that "business sentiment has improved in some manufacturing industries" reflecting companies' view that a recent Japan-U.S. tariff agreement has reduced future uncertainty, Ueda said.

Business sentiment "has been at a favorable level on the whole," he added.

