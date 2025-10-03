Flu Season Starts in Japan, 2nd Earliest in 20 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan has entered the influenza season nationwide, marking the second-earliest beginning in the past 20 years, the health ministry said Friday.

The number of flu patients reported from some 3,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country stood at 1.04 per institution in the week through Sunday.

The ministry declares the start of a flu epidemic if the per-institution figure exceeds 1.0. The earliest start was recorded in 2009, excluding 2023, when the outbreak continued throughout the year.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest per-institution patient count, at 8.98, followed by Tokyo, at 1.96, Kagoshima, at 1.68, and Fukuoka, at 1.55.

Tottori saw the smallest count, at 0.03. The tally was also low in Akita, Iwate and Tokushima.

