Rapidus Sole Applicant for Govt Chip Aid

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Only Rapidus Corp. has applied for the Japanese government's financial assistance for semiconductor manufacturing, the industry ministry said Friday.

The ministry closed applications for the aid on Thursday.

If a business plan submitted by Rapidus is approved by the ministry's expert panel, up to 100 billion yen will be invested in the Japanese chipmaker aiming to mass-produce cutting-edge products through the government-affiliated Information-technology Promotion Agency, or IPA.

The investment is conditioned for Rapidus' issuance of a "golden share" to the IPA so the government can exercise veto power over the company's key business matters.

