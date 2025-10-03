Balloon Flights over Japan's Largest Tumulus to Begin in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Osaka Pref., Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Gas balloon flights offering views of Daisen Kofun, the largest ancient tumulus in Japan, will begin in the western city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

The flights will depart from Daisen Park, adjacent to the keyhole-shaped mounded tomb purportedly for Emperor Nintoku. It is part of the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun ancient tumulus cluster, registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Each flight will last 15-20 minutes, reaching an altitude of around 100 meters. The fee for adults is 4,200 yen, with a 200-yen discount available for online reservations.

Ahead of the start of operations, a commemorative ceremony was held at Daisen Park on Friday.

"I want many people in Japan and overseas to ride this balloon and see the World Heritage site of Emperor Nintoku's mausoleum in person," said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who boarded the new attraction after the ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]