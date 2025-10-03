U.S. Tariff-Linked Uncertainty Persists: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday there is still large uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs on the Japanese economy.

"The likelihood is becoming higher" that the BOJ's forecast on the country's economy and prices will come true, Ueda told a press conference in Osaka, citing the bank's latest "tankan" quarterly survey for September, which showed a slight improvement in business sentiment among large manufacturers.

Still, he said that the impact of U.S. tariffs still comes with "considerably large uncertainty" for the country's economy.

Financial market participants expect the BOJ to decide an additional rate hike this month.

Asked about the possibility that the central bank will end up falling behind the curve, Ueda said, "I don't think such a possibility is high."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]