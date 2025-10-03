Fujitsu Expands Ties with Nvidia for AI Applications

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujitsu Ltd. on Friday announced an expanded strategic collaboration with U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp. to promote the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, finance and other sectors.

By integrating Fujitsu's central processing unit series with Nvidia's high-performance graphics processing units, the companies aim to jointly develop AI agents capable of autonomously performing tasks and a next-generation computing platform for efficient, high-speed processing.

Fujitsu and Nvidia have already agreed to develop a new supercomputer, FugakuNEXT, as the successor to the existing Fugaku supercomputer.

The companies are also exploring collaboration with industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric Corp. on autonomous robots.

"In order for AI to be fully implemented in companies and society, AI infrastructure with sufficient processing capacity and functionality is necessary," Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita said.

