Mizuho Bank's New Firm to Support Small Businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Friday it has established a new company to support small and midsize businesses, in partnership with Leave a Nest Co., a Tokyo-based firm offering commercialization support for the science and technology industries.

The new company is expected to boost the regrowth of small and midsize businesses by encouraging their collaborations, including capital alliances, with startups developing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing.

Mizuho Bank and Leave a Nest hold stakes of 49 pct and 51 pct, respectively, in the new firm.

"The new company will solve problems for both small and midsize businesses, and for startups to grow together," Mizuho Bank Managing Executive Officer Ryusei Adachi told a press conference.

The new firm will initially focus on companies in the Tokai central region and the Tohoku northeastern region.

