Panel Reviews Achievements under Ishiba Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Friday reviewed the achievements of economic measures promoted under an initiative of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, leaving unresolved challenges for the next administration.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office, the Council of New Form of Capitalism Realization touted the Ishiba administration's achievements, such as the promotion of wage increases, but noted a rise in the proportion of low-income households and a decline in the middle class.

"The (next) government will take over the remaining issues and the direction of policy responses," it said.

The council was established by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the aim of achieving a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth redistribution.

Friday's meeting was the last of its kind under the Ishiba administration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]