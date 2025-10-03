Sumitomo Mitsui Card to Acquire V Point Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. said Friday that it will acquire CCC MK Holdings Co., a Culture Convenience Club Co. unit that operates the V Point loyalty program.

The credit card subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to buy CCC MK at the end of March 2026 and rename it V Point Marketing.

The acquisition price was not disclosed, but it is expected to be in the region of tens of billions of yen.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card aims to enhance user convenience by utilizing purchase data from the loyalty program together with deposit and payment data from the banking group.

Through the acquisition, Sumitomo Mitsui Card and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial will raise their combined stake in CCC MK from 40 pct to 80 pct.

