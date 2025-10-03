Signs of Info Breach Found at Asahi Group after Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Friday that it has found evidence of a possible breach of internal information following a cyberattack earlier this week.

The company could not confirm whether the possible breach affected the personal information of its customers and business partners. It has isolated the compromised system and is reviewing information that may have been exposed.

The ongoing system failure has been found to result from a ransomware attack, in which a computer virus is used to encrypt data and demand payment to restore access, according to the company.

Asahi Group Holdings President Atsushi Katsuki released a statement apologizing for the inconvenience, vowing to make every effort to restore operations.

Following the cyberattack, confirmed Monday, the company has stopped accepting orders and arranging shipments in Japan for alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks as well as food products using the affected system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]