Nissan to Test Self-Driving Mobility Service in Yokohama

Yokohama, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it will test a transportation service using self-driving vehicles in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, for two months beginning Nov. 27.

The company aims to launch an autonomous mobility service without drivers in 2027 or later.

About 300 pre-registered general users will be able to use the pilot service in the Minatomirai and Kannai districts, covering office areas, residential neighborhoods and tourist attractions. Five autonomous vehicles based on the Serena minivan will be deployed.

In the pilot service, users will hail vehicles at 26 designated pickup locations via a special app and travel to their destinations.

Operations will be monitored from a control room, with staff dispatched if any issues arise. While drivers will be on board for emergencies, they will not normally operate the steering wheel.

