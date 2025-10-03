Nissan Aims to Remain Top Shareholder of Yokohama F. Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it will continue to be the largest shareholder of the operator of Yokohama F. Marinos, a professional soccer club in the J1 top division of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League.

But the struggling automaker suggested a potential sale of some shares in the club based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, saying that "we are actively evaluating enhancements to the shareholding structure."

Yokohama F. Marinos originated as Nissan's corporate soccer club. The company holds a stake of roughly 75 pct in the club's operator.

"The club is a cherished symbol of Nissan's legacy, values and enduring connection to the community," the automaker said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company said that the strengthening of the shareholder composition is part of its "long-term strategy to support the club's growth and financial sustainability."

