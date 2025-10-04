Retro-Wrapped Trains Mark Yamanote Loop Line's 100th Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on Saturday started operating trains decorated with designs of two past Yamanote Line models, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the line's circular operation on Nov. 1.

The two commemorative trains, featuring designs from the 103 and 205 series trains, are scheduled to run until Nov. 3.

The 103 series, with an all-light green exterior, was in operation from 1963 to 1988. The 205 series, the first stainless steel train on the line, was in service until 2005.

On Saturday, the 103 series replica train departed from Osaki Station at around 12:30 p.m., watched by many rail enthusiasts. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the 205 series replica train also left the station.

"For the next 100 years, we'd like to make the Yamanote Line even more attractive for our customers," said stationmaster Masami Kitajima, who was present at the trains' departure.

