LDP Lawmakers Voting to Elect New Party Leader

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote to elect the party's new leader on Saturday afternoon.

The outcome of the poll is expected to be announced around 2:10 p.m., along with the results of voting by rank-and-file party members and supporters.

As none of the five candidates are expected to win a majority in the first round of voting, a runoff is likely to be held with results expected around 3:20 p.m.

In the morning, the party's 47 prefectural chapters began counting rank-and-file members' ballots submitted by the previous day.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi is believed to have gained the most rank-and-file votes at at least four of the prefectural chapters, followed by agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi with three, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi each with one.

