Takaichi, Koizumi to Face Runoff in LDP Leadership Poll

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi are set to face off in a runoff in Saturday's leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the first round of voting, Takaichi won 183 votes, while Koizumi received 164 votes. Both fell short of a majority.

The other three candidates--Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi--gained 134, 59 and 49 votes, respectively.

In the runoff, the party's 295 lawmakers and its 47 prefectural chapters will each cast a ballot.

