Takaichi to Pick Aso Faction's Suzuki as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, who was elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday, has decided to appoint Shunichi Suzuki, the current chairman of the LDP's General Council, as party secretary-general, informed sources said Sunday.

Takaichi is also considering reappointing party supreme adviser and former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who backed Takaichi in the party leadership election, as the party's vice president, according the sources.

As Takaichi is likely to be named prime minister in the upcoming extraordinary Diet session, she is looking to appoint former Defense Minister Minoru Kihara as chief cabinet secretary, they also said.

Suzuki, 72, a former finance minister, belongs to the only remaining intraparty faction, led by Aso.At a press conference following her election, Takaichi said that it would be best for the post of party secretary-general to be held by "someone who can engage with all parties and has a broad view of the party."

Takaichi is also expected to offer key government or party posts to her four rivals in the latest leadership race.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]