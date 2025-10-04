Takaichi Wins LDP Race, Likely to Become Japan's 1st Female PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi as its new and first female president on Saturday, making it likely that she will become the country's first female prime minister.

Takaichi, 64, beat agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, by a vote of 185 to 156 in a runoff in the party election to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Takaichi received 149 votes from LDP lawmakers and 36 from its 47 prefectural chapters, both surpassing Koizumi's 145 and 11, respectively.

"We added a new page in the LDP's history," Takaichi said in her victory speech. "We have a tough road ahead, as there are many things that we must tackle together."

Takaichi is widely expected to be elected prime minister on the first day of an extraordinary session of the Diet, scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, as the opposition camp is not expected to unite behind a single candidate, despite the LDP-Komeito coalition lacking majorities in both Diet chambers.

After Ishiba won the previous LDP presidential poll in September 2024 and became prime minister, the ruling party suffered defeats in last October's House of Representatives election and this July's House of Councillors election. On Sept. 7, he announced his intention to step down.

