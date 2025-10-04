Sanae Takaichi: A Conservative Hawk Prone to Controversy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi is on course to make history as Japan's first female prime minister, after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on her third attempt.

She expanded her support among conservatives by adopting the policy direction of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But her hawkish stance sometimes stirs controversy.

The former television anchor and graduate of the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 as an independent.

Takaichi won her second term on the ticket of the now-defunct New Frontier Party in 1996. Later that year, she joined the LDP.

Takaichi developed a close relationship with Abe, as they both became lawmakers in 1993 and shared similar ideologies. Under the Abe administration, she served in key positions, including party policy chief and internal affairs minister.

