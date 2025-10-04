Ishiba Calls for Tolerance after Takaichi Elected His Successor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for "solidarity and tolerance" on Saturday after Sanae Takaichi was elected as his successor as leader of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"All countries are struggling with conflict and division," Ishiba said in a speech at a meeting of party lawmakers after the LDP leadership election. "We must show solidarity and tolerance to the world."

"I hope (the party under the new leader) will unite and fulfill its responsibilities for the state, its people, the world and the next generation," the outgoing prime minister said.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office later, Ishiba refused to disclose which candidate he voted for, saying only, "I cast a vote for whom I thought was the right choice."

"I hope (Takaichi) will guide our country in the right direction amid the difficult international situation," he added.

