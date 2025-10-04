Taiwan's Lai Congratulates Takaichi on LDP Leadership Win

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te "exuberantly" congratulated former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on her victory in the leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday, calling her a steadfast friend of Taiwan.

In a post written in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter, the Taiwanese leader expressed his heartfelt congratulations and said he hopes Taiwan and Japan will deepen their exchanges and cooperation in various fields and elevate their relations to a new level to achieve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Many in Taiwan have high hopes for Takaichi, who follows the policy direction of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who emphasized Japan-Taiwan relations.

During her trip to Taiwan in April, Takaichi met with Lai, and they agreed to communicate closely, including the sharing of defense-related information.

Takaichi told a press conference at the time that Japan and Taiwan, which do not have diplomatic ties, should openly strengthen practical nongovernmental relations. She called for promoting people-to-people exchanges and technological cooperation.

