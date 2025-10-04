New LDP Leader Vows to Address Rising Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowed to focus on efforts to cope with rising prices at her inaugural press conference on Saturday, noting that she will not rule out a consumption tax cut.

Takaichi, who is now likely to become Japan's next prime minister, expressed her intention to compile an economic stimulus package soon, including an increase in subsidies for local governments to support small businesses.

At the same time, Takaichi said that it is too early to consider that deflation is over in Japan. "The best kind of inflation is one led by wage increases, which boost demand and lead to moderate price rises," she said.

On monetary policy, Takaichi said that, while the government should take responsibility for it, the Bank of Japan should consider the "best means."

She said her government would examine whether the 2013 government-BOJ policy accord is still the best one.

